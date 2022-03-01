Kingston's Neighbourhood Tree Program relaunches

The City of Kingston has announced its Neighbourhood Tree Program has relaunched.

This means discounted trees are available to residents. The city says this is to help grow Kingston's tree canopy.

"Trees provide shade, store greenhouse gasses, help remove pollutants from groundwater, prevent soil erosion, as well as beautify our community," says Troy Stubinski, Public Works Operations Manager, in a press release. "Purchasing a tree is an excellent way to improve your property and help grow our canopy - which benefits all Kingstonians."

There are 10 different species of trees available for purchase online. The city says the trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Coniferous trees are $10 and deciduous trees at $17 (HST included)

A second sale of tree will be launched on July 4th.