Kingston's Partners in Mission food bank among top 10 charities in Canada

Kingston's "Partners in Mission food bank" has been named a 2022 top 10 impact charity.

The list, compiled by the Charity Intelligence agency, looks at over 300 charities across the country, selecting organizations for their list based on people reached, along with the number of donations brought in.

The Partners in Mission food bank has made the list for the second year in a row, after this year alone the organization has helped 6100 people, an almost 19% higher than last year.

The food bank also gives $0.94 of every $1donated to their food hamper program.

The food bank says they're honored to once again be selected for the list, and look forward to continuing to serve the community.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

