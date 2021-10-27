Kingston set to host Pickleball Championships

Pickleball Canada has selected Kingston as their host for the 2022 Pickleball National Championships.

The tournament will run from June 20th to June 26th 2022 at the INVISTA Centre. Eight hundred players across the country are expected to compete for the title of Canada’s best pickleballer in ages ranging from 10 to 80. The competition is organized in different categories including men’s and women’s singles, men and women doubles, and mixed doubles.

“We are delighted to have Kingston once again as the host of the 2022 Pickleball Canada Nationals", said Karen Rust, President of Pickleball Canada. "Building on the success of the 2019 Nationals in Kingston, I am confident and excited that this will be a great event for competitors and spectators alike. I look forward to working with the Kingston Host Committee to ensure the tournament is successful and builds a lasting legacy for Pickleball players in Kingston and the surrounding area."

The tournament will be following all International Federation of Pickleball rules.

With over four million players worldwide, Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world. Over 350,000 people play Pickleball in Canada and the number is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

Kingston previously hosted the Nationals in 2019 and has also been the host to two Eastern Canadian Pickleball Championships.