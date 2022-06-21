Kingston: share your vision for the Third Crossing

As construction of the Third Crossing approaches its final stretch, the City of Kingston is inviting community members to complete a brief branding survey to share their vision for the bridge.

The bridge's new name, Waaban Crossing, and related branding will be integrated into interpretive and directional signage, planning for future artistic installations, as well as the continued development of educational, community based learning.

“These branding guidelines are being developed to communicate the greater meaning of the bridge, and to celebrate the history, culture and contributions of Indigenous communities in the region,” says Jennifer Campbell, Director, Heritage Services. “We welcome the community’s input, which will guide how the name will be represented once the bridge is complete.”

A request for proposals was launched, inviting prospective proponents to submit proposals for the branding guidelines. Through this process, BmDodo Strategic Design was selected in May 2022, and has met with staff to begin discussions.

The use of “Third Crossing” will continue until the bridge construction is complete and the bridge officially opens at the end of 2022.