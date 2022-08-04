Kingston Symphony announces new concert season

The Kingston Symphony is returning to the stage as a full orchestra once again, performing some of history's greatest music, live and right in front of you.

The Symphony will feature blockbusters, music that has stood for centuries, and new works by Kingston composers Marjan Mozetich and Dean Burry. Avan Yu also returns to perform Rachmanioff's Titanic Second Piano Concerto.

“The Kingston Symphony, a cornerstone of cultural life in our great city, has persevered through the greatest existential threat to live performing arts in a hundred years. From our engagement in the community, our digital projects, and our live streamed concerts with physical distancing, I'm fiercely proud of what this magical group of people accomplished throughout hardships that seemed at times to be impossible to overcome. And now, finally, FINALLY, we return to the stage as a full orchestra once again. We have missed our audience deeply and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back!” - Evan Mitchell, Music Director.

Subscriptions are now available for purchase, to subscribe for the season a minimum of four concerts are required. This will ensure the best seats, biggest savings, and easy exchanges. Single tickets go on sale Monday, September 12, 2022. To order tickets or for any other inquiries, please email admin@kingstonsymphony.ca.

The Symphony is also hosting a special sneak peek concert on August 24, at 7 p.m. at the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts. Spend the evening with the Kingston Symphony and hear highlights from the upcoming Masterworks, Pops, Family, and Special Concerts. The concert is free to attend, but registration is required. To reserve your space, head to http://www.kingstonsymphony.ca.