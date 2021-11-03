iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Kingston Symphony to perform in front of audience for first time in 18 months

Kingston Symphony

The Kingston Symphony is set to perform in front of a live audience for the first time in 18 months. 

The symphony will perform this Sunday in front of a limited audience at the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts. 

The concert will also be streamed live to the Symphony's Youtube channel, and will be available to view for up to 48 hours after the performance. 

12

Check out the latest Songs