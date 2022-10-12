Kingston Symphony Vinyl Records Sale resumes after 2-year pause
Support the Kingston Symphony Volunteers by stopping by our Vinyl Records Sale, which runs from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Kingston Symphony Warehouse, 785 Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard, Unit 7A.
Thousands of LPs, CDs, and DVDs are available to purchase along with a large selection of audio equipment! From pop rock to blues, classical to jazz, folk to dixieland, we have albums to satisfy everyone's musical taste. This sale is always a hit and its success is only possible thanks to the generosity of the Kingston community. The fundraising sales run by the Kingston Symphony Volunteers support the work of the Kingston Symphony and provide financial awards to youth studying music in the Kingston region.
The Kingston Symphony Volunteers are excited to be back in person to present the Vinyl Records Sale. Hundreds of volunteer hours have been spent in sorting and setting up for this sale. For love of music, and in support of the Kingston Symphony, please come and buy!
You can purchases records from Thursday October 13th to Sunday October 16th, Vinyl going for $6, CD's and DVD's for $3.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Petawawa Ramble pumpkin folk fest makes returnThe annual Pumpkin folk fest is making a return to Petawawa this week.
-
Ontario SPCA honours wartime contributions of animals with commemorative pinsThe Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is paying tribute to Canada's veterans, and the animals who've bravely served alongside them, with special Animals in War pins.
-
Soldiers in The Arts running special fall workshopA special program, for veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces, is offering the opportunity to experience theatrical performance.
-
Kingston Police searching for suspicious man in north endKingston Police is asking the public for help in identifying a man in the city's north end, after reportedly approaching kids in a local park.
-
Frontenacs look to best BulldogsThe Kingston Frontenacs are looking to win two in a row tonight, as they host the Hamilton Bulldogs!
-
Champions For Kids Foundation receives donations, visit from Brooke HendersonGolf and students were in the spotlight in Smiths Falls last week, when hometown hero and LPGA pro-golfer Brooke Henderson visited her elementary school, Chimo.
-
Shortage of school bus drivers leads to slew of canceled routesThe public school board has recently led to dozens of canceled routes, as the city council says the shortage of school bus drivers is getting worse.
-
Stolen vehicle found in South GlengarryPolice in South Glengarry arrested and charged a driver in a stolen vehicle.
-
City raising banners in support of Canadian Armed ForcesPetawawa is putting up 32 new banners throughout the city, in honour of current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces.