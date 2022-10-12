Kingston Symphony Vinyl Records Sale resumes after 2-year pause

Support the Kingston Symphony Volunteers by stopping by our Vinyl Records Sale, which runs from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Kingston Symphony Warehouse, 785 Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard, Unit 7A.

Thousands of LPs, CDs, and DVDs are available to purchase along with a large selection of audio equipment! From pop rock to blues, classical to jazz, folk to dixieland, we have albums to satisfy everyone's musical taste. This sale is always a hit and its success is only possible thanks to the generosity of the Kingston community. The fundraising sales run by the Kingston Symphony Volunteers support the work of the Kingston Symphony and provide financial awards to youth studying music in the Kingston region.

The Kingston Symphony Volunteers are excited to be back in person to present the Vinyl Records Sale. Hundreds of volunteer hours have been spent in sorting and setting up for this sale. For love of music, and in support of the Kingston Symphony, please come and buy!

You can purchases records from Thursday October 13th to Sunday October 16th, Vinyl going for $6, CD's and DVD's for $3.

