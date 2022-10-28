Kingston Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign sets a new record

Kingstonians and local Tim Hortons restaurants have yet again hit a milestone this year. After another outstanding Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign this past September, the Kingston community raised a record-breaking total of $192,945.82 in support of Kingston Health Sciences Centre's (KHSC) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

"From the Tim Hortons staff working hard behind the scenes, to the volunteers who help put the smiles on the cookies, to the Kingston community who purchase Smile Cookies, we can't thank you enough for your support," says Leanne O'Mara, Tim Hortons Restaurant owner. "This year's support is extraordinary! Thank you!"

Locally, Tim Hortons restaurant owners have been directing Smile Cookie proceeds to the NICU at KHSC for 19 years. Last year, they raised $156,806, bringing their total contributions to KHSC to over $1 million.

"Kingstonians love Smile Cookies and helping those in need," says Dr. Robert Connelly, Neonatologist and Department Head of Pediatrics at KHSC. "Our smallest patients in the NICU need very specialized equipment and this gift will help ensure all babies in our care have the best possible start in life. On behalf of the team in the NICU, I want to thank everyone who helps make this event so successful year after year!"

"At the Smile Cookie kick-off this year, Sherri, local Tim Hortons Restaurant owner, wondered if we could reach $175,000," says Ashley Montroy, Board Member at UHKF. "Our community met that goal and took it even further, raising $192,945.82. Thank you to everyone who purchased cookies in Kingston and to the Tim Hortons owners and staff for your dedication to this event. This tremendous success would not have happened without all of you."

The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign was held from September 19 through September 25. Each year, local charities and community groups selected by Tim Hortons restaurant owners benefit from the proceeds. Across Canada, the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign raised a record $15 million.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray