Kingston to receive $7.8 million in affordable housing funding

The federal government has announced $7.8 million in funding for Kingston that would see 28 affordable homes be created for the area.

The funding comes from the Cities Stream under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

The announcement was made Thursday morning by Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Adam Vaughan.

He was joined by MP for Kingston and the Islands, Mark Gerretsen, and Kingston Mayor, Bryan Paterson for the announcement.

Paterson says affordable housing is a critical issue for the community.

"I want to thank the federal government for this investment under the Rapid Housing Initiative - it will go a long way in helping us invest in a diverse range of projects that support a variety of immediate needs. I look forward to continuing to work with the federal government on our housing priorities in the future." Mayor Paterson said in a press release.