iHeartRadio
15°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Kingston Transit hiring new bus operators

Kingston Transit Bus

Kingston Transit says it's looking to hire 30 new bus operators as it looks to return to pre-COVID transit service levels. 

The starting rate for the position starts at $24.91 an hour. That can increase to $30.58 after three years. There is also a pension and benefits. 

No previous experience with driving a bus or large vehicle is required as Kingston Transit will provide paid training. 

Anyone interested can head to Kingston Transit's website

Applicants must have a high school diploma and a valid G license. 

Check out the latest Songs