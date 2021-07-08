Kingston Transit hiring new bus operators

Kingston Transit says it's looking to hire 30 new bus operators as it looks to return to pre-COVID transit service levels.

The starting rate for the position starts at $24.91 an hour. That can increase to $30.58 after three years. There is also a pension and benefits.

No previous experience with driving a bus or large vehicle is required as Kingston Transit will provide paid training.

Anyone interested can head to Kingston Transit's website.

Applicants must have a high school diploma and a valid G license.