Kingston Utilities resuming Preventative Plumbing Program

Utilities Kingston is once again offering the Preventative Plumbing Program with the help of the Flood Facts public education campaign.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these initiatives will help residents add preventative measures while providing financial assistance for upgrades that can reduce the likelihood of sewage backups and basement flooding in their neighbourhoods.

"Every neighbourhood is at risk of basement flooding, even if it's never happened before. That's why we're pleased to resume this education and financial assistance program," says Jim Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Utilities Kingston.

Homeowners can receive up to $3,000 through Utilities Kingston's 2022 Preventative Plumbing Program that can be used towards installing sump pumps, backwater sanitary valves, and other eligible measures.

Participants will undergo a free, in-home visit, where Utilities Kingston staff will provide advice to reduce the risk of basement flooding. Interested residents should go online to find details and an easy-to-use application that can be found at www.utilitieskingston.com

The Preventative Plumbing Program began in 2012, and $4.3 million in financial assistance has already helped nearly 2,400 Kingston residents. This includes the removal of more than 250 illegal connections to the sanitary sewer.

The Flood Facts public education campaign typically consists of a comprehensive information package, and traditional and social media that offer residents a series of flood facts that explain how to reduce the likelihood of future issues in your neighbourhood. This includes:

Having a plumber regularly inspect your sewer lateral

Disposing of kitchen fats, oils, and greases (FOGs) in your green bin and not down the drain

Checking your sump pump and sanitary backwater valve for proper operation and following the manufacturer's maintenance recommendations

Ensuring your downspouts are clear of debris so water routes safely away

Reducing your use of water on rainy days

See Utilities Kingston's Flood Facts for more tips to help reduce the risk of basement flooding.

For more information, call 613-546-0000, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.UtilitiesKingston.com.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

