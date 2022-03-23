Kingston woman arrested after vehicle driven into bridge

A Kingston woman has been arrested for impairment after a vehicle crashed into a bridge on Kingston Mills Rd.

Kingston Police say they were called to the single-vehicle collision on Monday at around 3 a.m.

Officers at the scene located the vehicle in the middle of the road on the bridge, saying there was significant damage to the front and passenger side of the vehicle.

Police say officers made several observations that the accused was impaired by alcohol and say they located a half-empty open bottle of liquor inside the vehicle.

A 55-year-old Kingston woman was charged with impaired operation and failing to provide a breath sample under the Criminal Code of Canada.