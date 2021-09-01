Kingston woman arrested on warrant after children spotted alone at park

A Kingston woman has been arrested on a warrant after Kingston Police say they located her children alone in a park.

Police say at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, they received a call from a concerned citizen who reported seeing three young children walking on their own in the area of Cassidy St. and Montreal St.

Officers attended the area and located three children, aged three, six, and seven, playing in a playground and only wearing diapers the time of discovery.

Police say they were able to bring the children back to their residence when police observed the mother sleeping on the couch.

A further investigation found the mother had an outstanding arrest warrant and was taken into custody.

Police say other family members were in the house at the time and the children remained in their care.

A 30-year-old woman was later released on conditions with a future court date.