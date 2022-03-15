iHeartRadio
Kingston woman charged with robbery and uttering death threats

kingston police

Kingston Police have arrested and charged a woman following an incident that occured March 11. 

At approximately 11 p.m., the woman entered a store located on Sutherland Drive in the City of Kingston's north end. She proceeded to linger in the store for a while before approaching the cash area. She then pulled out a knife from her pocket and demanded cash, along with merchandise, from the male cashier. She also made threats to the cashier, stating she would kill another employee who was working at the time, were he not to comply with her demands.

After receiving money and merchandise from the victim, the woman then exited the store and fled the scene.

The following day, on March 12, officers continued their investigation, leading them to locate the woman at a house on Montreal Street. After determining it was her who committed the crime, she was arrested around 11:30 a.m.

39 year old Jennifer Durling, of Kingston, was charged with robbery, theft with threats of violence, and uttering death threats,

Durling was transported to police headquarters where she was held to attend a bail hearing, and subsequently taken into custody. 

