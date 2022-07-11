Kingston woman followed by suspicious vehicle

Kingston Police are looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in a suspicious incident, that occurred on June 28, 2022.

The vehicle picture left the Tim Hortons parking lot on Princess Street, and started following the complainant as she walked west on Princess Street from Centennial Drive. The complainant was eventually able to hide from the driver by walking behind another building.

The vehicle is described as a white 4-door minivan or SUV with a male driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Rines at 613-549-4660 ext. 6407 or via email at srines@kingstonpolice.ca