Kingston woman, two GTA males, charged in drug raid on Barrie St.

A Kingston woman and two males from the Greater Toronto Area have been arrested and charged after a drug raid on Barrie St. in downtown Kingston.

Kingston Police's Drug Enforcement Unit executed the search warrant on August 13th.

Police say they were able to seize cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl, and Canadian currency worth approximately $8,000.

A loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol was also seized.

27-year-old Kate-Lynn Sweet of Kingston, 18-year-old Jahrich Brewster from the GTA , and a male young offender also from the GTA, were arrested on scene and subsequently transported to police headquarters.

Sweet was released with a future court date.

The two males were held pending a bail hearing.