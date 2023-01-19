Kingston Women’s March takes place around City Hall, Jan 22nd

A group of local activists have organized a Kingston Women’s March taking place around City Hall on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023. The event will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at City Hall with speakers set up in Confederation Park.

Organizers from the Kingston Women’s March say the event is held in solidarity with women and gender-diverse people’s movements internationally, and here in Canada. Adding that it is about reproductive rights and more.

A list of causes the group is supporting includes (in the words of the organizers) "justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2 spirit people; the Ontario government’s continued attack on the bargaining rights of workers, primarily women, in the public sector; the limited access to reproductive healthcare in Canada; the Iranian Women’s Revolution; and the movement against the Roe vs Wade judgement in the United States."

The master of ceremonies and the first speaker will be newly elected City Councillor Wendy Stephen. Some of the other speakers will be Donya Hayati of the Iranian Association at Queen’s, Marilyn Birmingham, retired Nurse and lifelong activist, and Martha Williams, who has spent her life fighting for equity for all marginalized groups.

Organizers say anybody who cares about women and gender-diverse people’s rights, at home and globally is encouraged to join the march on January 22nd. Those looking for further information can contact catepatteron@outlook.com or 613-572-3080

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray