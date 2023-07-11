Kingston Youth Shelter raising funds for new emergency shelter

Kingston Youth Shelter recently purchased an accessible building in July of 2022. The building was purchased to increase the number of homeless youth served on a daily basis. The previous location only had 6 beds, while the new one can shelter 24 beds.

The shelter is still $1.5 million away from completing the purchase and renovation of the building. The support they receive from the City of Kingston, the United Way. and regular donors is not enough to cover the costs of both acquiring and renovating the building.

To date, through the generosity of the Briton Smith Foundation, United Way KFLA, Henderson Foundation, Gibson Foundation, Churchill Foundation, Home Depot, Davies Foundation, Taggart Foundation, B'Nai Brith and other private donors, a total of $1,310,000 has been raised. KYS is asking Kingston residents to step up and raise the remaining balance to complete the renovations.

The emergency shelter beds will be in private sleeping areas that meet public health infection control measures. Youth and their caregivers will be able to access the Family Mediation Worker in confidential meeting spaces to create individualized plans to prevent homelessness. Youth can also meet confidentially with the PRevention Diversion Worker who can assist in finding permanent, safe housing.

The building will also provide space to offer life skills programming that equips youth with the tools to b successful in independent living. These services will be essential to ending youth homelessness.