Kinsmen Pool reopening with modified programming July 26th

The City of Pembroke has announced that the Kinsmen Pool is reopening July 26th for modified programming.

The city says all swims and programs require pre-registration and that spaces are limited.

Residents can book a spot by calling the Kinsmen Pool at 613-735-6821 ext. 1506 starting July 21st at 9:30 a.m. Bookings for the next week can be made Wednesdays-Fridays.

Lane Swims

Monday-Friday: 6:00 - 7:30 a.m.

Monday-Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 1:10 p.m.

Monday-Friday: 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Family Swims

Tuesdays & Thursday: 9:30 - 10:15 a.m.

Monday & Friday: 1:30 - 2:10 p.m.

Monday-Friday: 3:00 - 3:40 p.m.

Seniors Swim

Wednesday Only: 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Ladies Red Cross

Monday & Wednesday: 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Aquabics

Tuesday & Thursday: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Wading Pool

Monday-Friday: 12:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Swimmers are limited to 3 swims per week.