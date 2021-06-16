Kinsmen Wading Pool opening June 19th

The City of Pembroke has announced that the Kinsmen Wading Pool will be opening on June 19th.

Admission is free.

For the month of June, the pool will only be open Saturdays and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Regular summer hours will resume in July and August, operating Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to capacity restrictions, families can only sign up for a spot no more than one day in advance and bookings are limited to the same household.

Bookings will be taken between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Drop-ins are still welcomed but availability is not guaranteed.