Kinton Ramen opening new location in Kingston, ON
Kinton Ramen, a national brand, is opening its first-ever location in Kingston, proving the city's continued grown as a culinary hot spot.
Guests are invited to visit the brand new location at 33 University Avenue #101, on Saturday, July 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening. The restaurant is offering 50% off signature ramen dishes for dine-in customers only.
Kinton Ramen will speak to the unique ramen offerings, traditional techniques, sourcing, culinary experience, and future expansion plans.
