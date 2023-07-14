Kinton Ramen opening new location in Kingston, ON

Kinton Ramen, a national brand, is opening its first-ever location in Kingston, proving the city's continued grown as a culinary hot spot.

Guests are invited to visit the brand new location at 33 University Avenue #101, on Saturday, July 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening. The restaurant is offering 50% off signature ramen dishes for dine-in customers only.

Kinton Ramen will speak to the unique ramen offerings, traditional techniques, sourcing, culinary experience, and future expansion plans.

