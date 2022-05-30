iHeartRadio
Kiwanis Club of Pembroke donates $53,000 to Festival Hall Seat Campaign

The City of Pembroke is set to recognize The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke this week. 

The recognition is for their donation to the Festival Hall Seat Campaign and impact on regional arts and cultural programming. 

In total, members have donated $53,000 to the Festival Hall Centre for the Performing Arts. 

The money will be used for interior renovations, including the replacement of the theatre's seating. 

