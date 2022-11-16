Kiwanis Toy and Food Drive officially kicks off

The annual Kiwanis Toy and Food Drive officially kick off at the Pembroke Mall today.

The Kiwanis Club will be at the Pembroke Mall today, accepting toy and cash donations, ahead of the holidays.

Their Christmas tree will be set up until Dec. 24 for anyone looking to make a toy donation.

The Rotary Club of Pembroke, Pembroke Fire Service, Police, and Paramedic service, are all teaming up for the event to help kids in need this season.

Organizers say they've already built a small stockpile of toys to begin this year's event.

Cash and e-transfer donations are welcome and can be donated through the organization's website.

Food donations are also being collected for the St. Josephs Food Bank in Pembroke.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink