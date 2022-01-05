Knife thrown during dispute over parking spaces: Brockville Police
Brockville Police say a knife was thrown during a dispute over parking spaces.
Police responded to a disturbance call on Sunday at around 7:45 p.m. on George St.
Officers say the call involved three females disputing over parking spaces, with the dispute escalating after a knife was thrown by one of the females.
Police determined after an investigation that a 33-year-old female was responsible for the assault.
The woman was arrested and taken into custody, and was later released on an undertaking and a future court date.
