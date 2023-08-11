Known shoplifter arrested stealing lawn mower from local Walmart

Brockville Police Service has made an arrest on a known local shoplifter after responding to an incident at a local store.

Police explain that they received a theft complaint call on August 6th, 2023, asking officers to attend the local Walmart on Parkedale Avenue. Once police arrived they identified the suspect to be a 53-year-old, male. He had attended the store and stole an electric lawn mower valued at $315.

Police say he was located shortly after and placed under arrest for theft. The item was recovered and returned to Walmart.

Further investigation revealed that the male also had a warrant for his arrest for failing to attend court in relation to a separate theft charge from earlier this year. Police say he was held in custody for a bail hearing in relation to the warrant and his new charge of theft under $5,000.00.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray