L&A County OPP charge driver with impairment

Lennox and Addington County OPP have charged a driver with drug and weapons possession.

Police say just after midnight on June 3rd, OPP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver that had left a business on County Road 41 on Greater Napanee.

OPP say they saw the suspect's vehicle driving erratically on Highway 401 westbound near Deseronto Rd and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was subsequently arrested after a sobriety test.

Police say they were able to seize suspected cocaine and two knives.

28-year-old Josie-Ann Lofaso is charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs;

Two Counts of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous purpose both contrary to the Criminal Code;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substance Act;

Drive Motor Vehicle - no licence contrary to the Highway Traffic Act; and

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in counrt on June 22nd. The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.