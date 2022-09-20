L&A OPP investigating fatal motor vehicle collision



The Lennox and Addington detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash occurring in Shannonville on September 18, 2022.

Police say that just before 4:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a car in the ditch on Queen Street. Officers were able to locate the vehicle that was overturned.

The driver, who was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the person has not been released pending notification of their family.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Collision Reconstructionists are assisting with the collision, which remains under investigation at this time.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa



