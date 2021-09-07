Labour Day COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected today

We are expected to learn the long weekend COVID-19 numbers today.

On Friday, KFL&A Public Health reporting seven new cases of COVID-19.

One of those cases is in a health care worker.

The number of known active cases went up, it's at 18.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 85 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.