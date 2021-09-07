iHeartRadio
22°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Labour Day COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today

Covid19

We are expected to learn the long weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today. 

On Friday, one new case of COVID-19 was reported. 

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the region is now at two. 

An update case summary, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released this week. 

12

Check out the latest Songs