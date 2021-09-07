Labour Day COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today
We are expected to learn the long weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, one new case of COVID-19 was reported.
The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the region is now at two.
An update case summary, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released this week.
