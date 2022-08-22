Ladies Auxiliary of Royal Canadian Legion to host Provincial Command Convention in Kingston, Ont.
Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting the 59th biennial convention in the city of Kingston, Ont. The Legion was founded in November 1925 in Winnipeg and chartered in July 1926 by a special act of Parliament.
The convention will begin on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cross of Sacrifice Cenotaph on King Street. Kingston's tour trolley will then take participants to the Kingston Penitentiary where a parade will be held at 12:15 p.m.
The convention will feature attendees in uniform marching alongside local cadets to the sounds of the Rob Roy Band. The parade will end at the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour where opening ceremonies will begin.
The ceremony includes a candlelight tribute to the LA members who have passed, commemorating their dedication and commitment to helping those in need.
The convention will continue until Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
