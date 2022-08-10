LaHay Barbecue & Patio Centre to host grand opening ceremony

Raymond LaHay of LaHay Mechanical is celebrating the grand opening of it's new Barbecue & Patio Centre.

The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, as well as a free BBQ happening. Live entertainment will be on location from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will be held at 125 Belmont Avenue in Pembroke, with the ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 11:15 a.m.