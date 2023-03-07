Lanark County resident charged in child sexual exploitation investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and Lanark County OPP say they have arrested and charged a resident following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Police say that on March 2nd, 2023, a search warrant was executed at a home in Lanark County, where officers seized several electronic devices. As a result of this investigation, 38-year-old Jeff Noonan was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Accessing Child Pornography

- Importing Child Pornography

Police say that the accused was held for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray