Lanark OPP charge eight motorists with impaired driving over road safety campaign

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted extensive patrols on area roadways this past long weekend. This initiative was part of Canada Road Safety Week from June 24th to July 1st, 2023. Additionally, dedicated traffic patrols were conducted over the Canada Day long weekend.

As a result of these proactive measures the following eight drivers were located and charged with impaired driving-related offences:

- Katie Barr, age 25 of Lanark Highlands Township, was charged with Operation While Impaired by alcohol and drugs.

- Cody Sternberg, age 28 of Lanark Highlands Township, was charged with Operation While Impaired.

- Christopher Brady, age 33 of Drummond-North Elmsley Township, was charged with Operation While Impaired by alcohol and drugs and Dangerous Operation.

- Andrea Gordon, age 40 of the Town of Perth, was charged with Operation While Impaired.

- Alexander Corcoran, age 28 of the City of Ottawa, was charged with Operation While Impaired by alcohol and drugs.

- Dylan Clark, age 21 of the Town of Carleton Place, was charged with Operation While Impaired by alcohol and drugs.

- Samuel Elliott, age 33 of the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, was charged with Operation While Impaired.

- Deanna Allen, age 49 of Clarence-Rockland Township, was charged with Operation While Impaired.

A total of 141 Provincial Offence Notices were issued for a wide variety of offences. Notable charges during this campaign included, but were not limited to:

- Speeding - 79 charges

- Driving while under suspension - six charges

- Stunt Driving - five charges

- Young Driver - Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) over zero

- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available - two charges

The Lanark County OPP also responded to 49 reports of motor vehicle collisions, OPP says none of which resulted in life-threatening injuries.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray