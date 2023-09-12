Lanark OPP charge motorist driving wrong was on Highway 7

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual with dangerous driving after a traffic complaint on Highway 7 outside Carleton Place on Saturday, September 9th, 2023.

OPP says several complaints were reported at approximately 8:30 p.m. of a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes, nearly causing collisions with other vehicles. The suspect vehicle was located in the Town of Carleton Place and the lone male driver was arrested.

As a result of the incident and arrest, the man behind the wheel, 63-year-old Christopher Knight from Ottawa is charged with dangerous driving and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

OPP says the accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on October 16th, 2023.

Anyone who may have been travelling on Highway 7 east of Carleton Place in the westbound lanes on Saturday night around 8:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and encountered a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction is asked to please contact the Lanark County Detachment OPP.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray