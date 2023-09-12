Lanark OPP charge motorist driving wrong was on Highway 7
The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual with dangerous driving after a traffic complaint on Highway 7 outside Carleton Place on Saturday, September 9th, 2023.
OPP says several complaints were reported at approximately 8:30 p.m. of a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes, nearly causing collisions with other vehicles. The suspect vehicle was located in the Town of Carleton Place and the lone male driver was arrested.
As a result of the incident and arrest, the man behind the wheel, 63-year-old Christopher Knight from Ottawa is charged with dangerous driving and failure or refusal to comply with demand.
OPP says the accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on October 16th, 2023.
Anyone who may have been travelling on Highway 7 east of Carleton Place in the westbound lanes on Saturday night around 8:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and encountered a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction is asked to please contact the Lanark County Detachment OPP.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Impaired driving charges laid after serious three-vehicle collision on Hwy.17A 30-year-old from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after a serious three-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Laurentian Hills Township between Rons Lane and Duck Point Trail.
-
Catch The Ace will net nearly $600K through Pembroke Regional HospitalThe week #47 winner of the Pembroke Regional Hospital's Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle brought home $38,410, but the Ace has not been caught, the draw has a current total jackpot amount of over $595,000.
-
Motorcycle driver airlifted to hospital following collision on Hwy.41A motorcycle driver had to be transported to an Ottawa-area hospital by air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a pickup truck on Highway 41 in Laurentian Valley Township.
-
Three dead in crash on Roger Stevens Dr. OPP seek witnessesOntario Provincial Police are looking for witnesses of a collision on Roger Stevens Drive in Montague Township between 7:25 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Friday, September 8th. Three people, all from Mexico are confirmed to be dead in the crash.
-
Affordable Housing Summit wants shovels in the ground in Leeds GrenvilleOn Friday, September 29th, 2023, the Municipality of North Grenville and the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville will participate in an Affordable Housing Summit with a focus on getting shovels in the ground in the local communities.
-
Police seek to identify suspicious individual watching kids play in local schoolyardSchool staff were alerted by students that a suspicious individual was watching them play in the schoolyard in the area of Brock Street near Barrie Street. Kingston Police are asking the public to help identify the individual.
-
Three local residents arrested and charged as Kingston Police investigate animal cruelty and neglectCharges for animal cruelty and neglect have been laid on three local individuals after Kingston Police investigated a call regarding animal endangerment in the area of Curtis Crescent in midtown Kingston.
-
OPP officer struck by impaired driver, investigating separate crash in Quinte West, Ont.A 43-year-old from Quinte West has been arrested and charged after driving while impaired and striking an OPP officer that was in the middle of an investigation on Frankford-Stirling Road, Quinte West.
-
Two area drivers face criminal refusal charges after incidents on local roadwaysA 62-year-old from Pembroke and a 42-year-old from Petawawa are facing criminal charges for refusing to comply with a police demand after OPP officers investigated two separate reports of possibly impaired drivers on local roadways.