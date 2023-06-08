Lanark OPP confirms three people dead in head-on collision on Hwy.7

Ontario Provincial Police from Lanark County say a third person has died due to of a head-on motor vehicle collision that took place West of Carleton Place. OPP says that officers responded to the head-on collision on June 6th, 2023 just after 2:00 p.m. The incident took place on Highway 7 just West of Tatlock Road.

Police say the 20-year-old driver of one of the involved vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 42-year-old passenger from the same vehicle was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

In a release issued by OPP on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 they say a 29-year-old that was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash was confirmed to be deceased. The two occupants of the second vehicle were also transported to the hospital, sustaining serious injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by OPP.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray