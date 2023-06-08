Lanark OPP confirms three people dead in head-on collision on Hwy.7
Ontario Provincial Police from Lanark County say a third person has died due to of a head-on motor vehicle collision that took place West of Carleton Place. OPP says that officers responded to the head-on collision on June 6th, 2023 just after 2:00 p.m. The incident took place on Highway 7 just West of Tatlock Road.
Police say the 20-year-old driver of one of the involved vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 42-year-old passenger from the same vehicle was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.
In a release issued by OPP on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 they say a 29-year-old that was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash was confirmed to be deceased. The two occupants of the second vehicle were also transported to the hospital, sustaining serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation by OPP.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Fines laid during fire ban in Pembroke, Ont.The Pembroke Fire Department details fines they have issued after receiving reports of a resident not respecting the ongoing fire bans in Pembroke. The ban on on-air burning remains in effect.
-
Drugs recovered by OPP responding to a vehicle crashed into ditch in Calabogie, Ont.A 50-year-old man from Calabogie is facing several charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a ditch in Calabogie. The man behind the wheel resisted arrest and was found to be in possession of drugs.
-
Clean air shelters open in Renfrew providing wildfire smoke reliefAs wildfire smoke continues to linger in the skies, the Town of Renfrew is opening several clean-air shelters to provide residents with some relief. These shelters are opening at the Renfrew Public Library, Renfrew Recreation Centre, and Ma-te-Way Activity Centre.
-
Outdoor air quality in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Region continues causing health risksElevated levels of air pollution continue in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Region as smoke from forest fires burning in Ontario and Quebec lingers in the sky. Environment Canada says poor outdoor air quality will continue for several days.
-
Finalists announced for 8th annual MyView Youth Film FestivalNine short films have been selected as finalists for the 2023 MyView Youth Film Festival in Brockville. Filmmakers ages 10-24 from across Eastern Ontario participated in hopes to take home the prize at the awards ceremony at the Brockville Arts Centre on Wednesday, June 14th.
-
Police seek federal offender known to frequent Kingston areaA federal offender, wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant is being sought by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad. The offender is known to frequent the Kingston area of Ontario. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.
-
KHSC implements next phase of COVID-19 step-down planKHSC says they will support all individuals in their decision to wear a mask if they choose, however as they continue with the COVID-19 step-down plan, they say masks will no longer be required in most areas at KHSC sites, additionally 24/7 visiting hours return at KGH.
-
Pembroke Regional Hospital at halfway point of surgical redevelopment projectThe Surgical Redevelopment Project at the Pembroke Regional Hospital has reached a halfway point after one year of work reaching completion. As work shifts, representatives from the hospital say signage will be posted in the hospital to direct visitors.
-
Local realty team raises $5,500 for Pembroke Regional HospitalThe Century 21 Aspire Realty team hosted a Night with the Ghost Town Cryers at the Petawawa Civic Centre, featuring a silent auction to raise funds for the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation and their Cancer Care Campaign.