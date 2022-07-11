Lanark OPP investigating bank robbery in Almonte

The Lanark Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a bank robbery that occurred July 7 in Almonte.

Police say they responded to reports of a lone male suspect, who entered a bank and demanded cash using a written note. The man then fled the scene on foot.

Lanark County Detachment members responded to the scene around 3:12 p.m. and conducted an extensive search of the area with the help of a canine unit.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if you wish to remain anonymous.