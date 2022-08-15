Lanark OPP lay impaired, dangerous driving charges after vehicle fire

The Lanark County detachment of the OPP has arrested and charged a male following a car fire on August 11, 2022.

Officers say they responded to reports of a fire on Highway 7 in Drummond - North Elmsley Township around 11 p.m. When they arrived at the scene the lone car was fully engulfed in flames. The driver of the car was nowhere to be found.

OPP Emergency Response members also assisted with the assistance of the OPP Canine unit to conduct a ground search.

A short while later, officers found a man nearby who was identified as the driver of the car. As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old Payton Marsh of Corbyville, Ont. was charged with the following:

Dangerous operation

Impaired operation - alcohol and drugs

Impaired operation - blood alcohol 80 plus

Failure to remain

Young Driver - B.A.C. above zero

Marsh is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on September 19, 2022.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

