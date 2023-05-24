Lanark OPP release results from enhanced enforcement on waterways over long weekend

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted focused Marine Unit patrols at various lakes in the Lanark County area over the Victoria Day long weekend from May 19th to May 22nd, 2023.

Police say the Marine Unit conducted patrols on the Lower and Big Rideau Lakes as well as Mississippi Lake and White Lake. Despite inclement weather at times, over 30 vessels were checked and several offence notices were issued. In addition to standard patrols of the lakes the Marine unit also responded to two calls to assist boaters in distress.

Some of the common issues encountered by the officers were open liquor, a lack of approved Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs), missing required safety equipment and documentation violations such as not having a valid Pleasure Craft Operators Card or fishing licence.

The OPP say they will be conducting Marine patrols throughout the summer months on both weekdays and weekends. If you are unsure as to what safety equipment or documentation is required on pleasure crafts, please visit Transport Canada at Canada.ca or contact your local OPP detachment.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray