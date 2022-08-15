Lancaster KB822 Project moving forward in Trenton, Ont.

Restoration of the Lancaster KB822 is well underway at the National Air Force Museum of Canada in Trenton, Ontario.

After calling New Brunswick home for nearly 53 years, KB882 was donated to the NAFMC at CFB Trenton where it is undergoing an extensive restoration project. The project aims to return the aircraft to its Aerial Reconnaissance configuration. Once completed, it will be the only fully restored Lancaster in the world displayed in Mk. 10 AR configuration and helping to tell the story of Canada's Air Force during the Cold War.

KB882's career began in March of 1945 flying with the all-Canadian No. 6 bomber group overseas. Following the second world war, the aircraft was transferred to Canada to support Tiger Force. KB882 was most recently in Mk. 10 AR configuration, flying photo, and aerial reconnaissance missions throughout the country. In April 1964, it flew its last mission to the RCAF Station Downsview where it was retired from RCAF service.

When the aircraft arrived at the museum in 2017, the first task for volunteer restoration teams was to reassemble the fuselage which was taken apart for transport. "It was the hardest part of the project to date," said Restoration Workshop Technician Mike Joly, "We had about 236 rivets to line up on each section, and we couldn't be even a millimeter off." After successfully reassembling the fuselage, the team moved on to various projects on the interior and exterior of the aircraft which are still in progress, but currently on hold.

This week, it was transported from the museum's restoration shop to the Aerospace and Telecommunications Engineering Support Squadron at CFB Trenton for exterior finishing and paint. Now, volunteers will work alongside personnel on the wings, bomb bay doors, and fuselage. The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.

In order to continue the interior restoration, the NAFMC is looking for original parts. If you have any you are willing to donate and think may be relevant to the project, visit www.airforcemuseum.ca to see a parts list.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa