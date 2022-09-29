Land control service ending in Leeds Grenville and Lanark

As of October 1st, 2022, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit will no longer provide Land Control services on behalf of 19 municipalities in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

The board of Health will allow its health unit to refocus it's resources on primary health care and work through the covid-19 recovery.

The Health Unit has been providing services under PART VIII of the Ontario Building Code for 19 of 22 municipalities in Lanark, Leeds, and Grenville since 1998. These services include review and approval of applications for septic system permits, installation inspections, file searches, sewage system maintenance inspections, review of subdivision plans, and severance.

The Health Unit will carry out all inspection work for permits received or extended on or before September 30, 2022.

