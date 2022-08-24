Lansdowne, Ont man charged in historical sexual assault case with offences involving a minor
The Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid charges in what they are calling a historical sexual assault case. James Truesdell, a 54-year-old from Lansdowne, Ontario has been charged with multiple offenses following an investigation that resulted in Truesdell's arrest.
Truesdell is facing a total of nine charges, which include three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age. Little information has been released about the case, any minors involved would be protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Anyone with further information about the ongoing case is asked to contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-88-310-1122
With files for CFRA'c Connor Ray
-
$20 rabies vaccines clinics return throughout Leed, Grenville, and Lanark Counties16 low-cost rabies vaccine clinics are making a return across Eastern Ontario with the help from the District Health Unit and veterinarians.
-
Board Chair Todd Lalonde not seeking re-election16-year Trustee with the CDSBEO, Todd Lalonde will not be seeking re-election as the Board Chair as he finishes his 6th term in the position.
-
Card-Not-Present fraud stings Eastern Ontario businessesEastern Ontario businesses fall victim to Card-Not-Present fraud. As over the phone and online orders call for increased caution from business owners.
-
Killaloe OPP charge two impaired drivers in two weeksOPP charge two Madawaska Valley drivers with impaired driving within 11 days.
-
Possible disruptions from Iron Warrior 2022 in PetawawaThe 39th annual Iron Warrior competition is taking place on August 26th and 27th. Organizers warn of possible community disruptions during the competition says.
-
Five people arresting following drug trafficking bust in TrentonOPP arrest five people for drug trafficking in Trenton, also seizing over $4500 in drugs
-
Open and free scrimmages from The Kingston Frontenacs training campOn September 1st and 2nd, the Kingston Frontenacs welcome the public to Leon's Centre for free scrimmages ahead of the start of the OHL season.
-
The second Annual Grayson Cup comes to Kingston in SeptemberThe Private Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston, hosts the second Annual Grayson Cup in support of children and youth with physical disabilities.
-
Restoration has begun on Mohawk grave markers damaged 50 years agoA heritage project by the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte looks to do right by their ancestors, restoring damaged grave markers.