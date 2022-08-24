Lansdowne, Ont man charged in historical sexual assault case with offences involving a minor

The Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid charges in what they are calling a historical sexual assault case. James Truesdell, a 54-year-old from Lansdowne, Ontario has been charged with multiple offenses following an investigation that resulted in Truesdell's arrest.

Truesdell is facing a total of nine charges, which include three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age. Little information has been released about the case, any minors involved would be protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with further information about the ongoing case is asked to contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-88-310-1122

With files for CFRA'c Connor Ray