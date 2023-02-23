Lansdowne's Deputy Mayor Gordon Ohlke passes suddenly

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands announced the sudden passing of Deputy Mayor Gordon Ohlke on Tuesday night. Gord was first elected in 2018 as a Councillor representing Ward 2, re-elected in 2022 and selected by his Council colleagues to serve as Deputy Mayor. Gord also represented Council as a board member with the Leeds and the Thousand Islands Public Library and the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority.

The Township explains that Gord took great pride in serving the local community. Adding that he was insightful, kind and considerate and will be deeply missed. The Council and staff of the Township are offering their heartfelt condolences to Gord's family and friends.

In honour of Gord's memory and to recognize his many contributions and service to the people of the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, flags at the Administration Building will be flown at half-mast for the remainder of this week.

A book of condolences will also be available at the Administration Building in Lansdowne and all branches of the Leeds and the Thousand Islands Public Library starting on February 24th, 2023 for anyone wishing to sign.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray