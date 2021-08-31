Large blaze at auto recycling yard in Brockville

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a fire northeast of Brockville.

The fire originated at Fast Eddies Covill Auto Wreckers off of County Rd. 26.

Crews from Elizabethtown-Kitley, Augusta, and Spencerville are all on scene.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

One firefighter tells CTV News Ottawa the blaze may be a debris fire.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer.

We will have more information as it becomes available...