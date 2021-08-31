Large blaze at auto recycling yard in Brockville
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a fire northeast of Brockville.
The fire originated at Fast Eddies Covill Auto Wreckers off of County Rd. 26.
Crews from Elizabethtown-Kitley, Augusta, and Spencerville are all on scene.
The cause of the blaze is still unknown.
One firefighter tells CTV News Ottawa the blaze may be a debris fire.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer.
We will have more information as it becomes available...
Ongoing fire at Fast Eddies Covill Auto Wreckers northeast of Brockville. Crews from Elizabethtown-Kitley, Augusta and Spencerville on scene. Unsure exactly what is burning at the moment. #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/72o8cV85s7— Nate Vandermeer (@NateCTV) August 31, 2021