Last COVID-19 mass vaccine clinic held at PMC on August 19th

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it will be holding it's last COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on August 19th.

Residents can either book their appointment at the health unit's website or walk-in between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The health unit says, after August 19th, those looking to get vaccinated will need to make an appointment at a local pharmacy, through primary care providers carrying the vaccine, or through a pop-up clinic in the region.

RCDHU says a weekly drive-thru clinic will also be taking place in Pembroke, with more details to follow.