The City of Pembroke has announced it's last Snapchat scavenger hunt for the summer.

The August hunt will run until Tuesday, August 31st.

To participate, residents must search city parks for specific snapchat stickers.

Once their found, you send a picture of each sticker to @CityofPembroke on Snapchat.

Every sticker is an entry into a grand prize draw of a $100 gift card to the Pembroke Mall.

