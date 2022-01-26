Latham announces 148-acre fiberglass manufacturing plant expansion in Loyalist Township

Latham has announced that it is expanding its facilities to Loyalist Township with a 148-acre fiberglass manufacturing plant.

According to Latham, the new facility will help the company serve markets in both the eastern half of Canada as well as the northeast and upper Midwest of the United States.

The facility will help produce pools for the company's fiberglass brands.

"This new facility will enable us to expand our capacity to meet the growing demand for our products as we drive the awareness of, and accelerate the material conversion to, fiberglass pools," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Latham, Scott Rajeski, in a press release. "We look forward to increasing our manufacturing capabilities in the Loyalist Township region to help scale our operations across North America and enhance our ability to offer homeowners our signature world-class products, while also creating new job opportunities for the Loyalist and Kingston community."

The company says when running at full capacity, the plant will employ "over 100 employees."

Production at the new facility is expected to begin in 2023.