Laurentian Valley calls on residents' input for new Strategic Directions

The Township of Laurentian Valley is undergoing a process to establish new Strategic Directions for 2024-2028 as the current 2019-2023 Strategic Plan is nearing its term.

Officials from the Township explain that strategic plans are a formal document that guides a group’s decision-making process toward achieving desired goals that align with the mission and vision of an organization. It helps allocate resources and prioritizes actions and is referred to for operational decisions while being updated regularly.

The Township’s current Strategic Plan was adopted in 2019 and had a four-year time horizon, therefore it is time for the goals and objectives to be updated to better reflect the current landscape. With two new council members, new staff, and volunteer committees, officials say now is the perfect time to reassess to ensure all team members have input and understand the organization’s objectives.

The process of establishing a new Strategic Directions 2024-2028 Plan involves various levels of input, including stakeholder needs, to hold the municipality accountable to focus on goals and use resources efficiently and effectively. Organizers say engaging the community is an integral part of this process and residents along with the surrounding communities at large are invited to learn more about the project and get involved by completing the public engagement survey. The survey can be accessed online by going to www.lvtownship.ca/survey or by obtaining physical copies at the Township of Laurentian Valley Municipal Office (460 Witt Road).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray