Laurentian Valley community garden season wrap-up

The Township of Laurentian Valley Community Garden's 1st season is coming to an end. Together raising $310 for the St. Joseph's Foodbank. The Township says they would like to thank all the garden members who registered for plots in the 2022 gardening season, all of whom help in reaching this donation total.

In 2020 the Province of Ontario re-opened community gardens and declared them an "essential source of fresh food" for people, including those who are facing food insecurity, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, through the County of Renfrew in cooperation with the Province of Ontario, the Township of Laurentian Valley secured funding to help build the two gardens as well as securing many community in-kind donations to build two community gardens offering a total of 34 garden plots.

All proceeds are donated to the local food bank, St. Joseph's Food Bank. Subsidies can be offered to those who cannot afford the plot fees but wish to grow a garden.

Organizers of the gardening season say the purpose of the gardens is to provide opportunities for people to connect, learn, and enjoy a healthy outdoor activity. Emphasizing that community gardens offer the space to grow produce that one may otherwise not have access to, and increasing the availability of fresh food to those in need. The Township says they look forward to next year's gardening season and hopes to continue to grow in membership. The details for the gardens are as follows:

Two garden locations:

Shady Nook Recreation Centre located at 80 Richardson Crescent - 16 Plots Available

Alice & Fraser Recreation Centre located at 1 Henan Road - 18 Plots Available

Two plot sizes:

8'x12'

12'x12'

Plot fees:

$10 for 8'x12'

$20 for 12'x12'

