Laurentian Valley Township resident charged after driving complaint

Police provinciale Ontario (CFRA)

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Laurentian Valley Township resident after a driving complaint on Wednesday. 

At around 11 p.m., a police say a possible impaired driver was reported. 

Officers located the vehicle and driver at a location on Pembroke St. East in Laurentian Valley Township. 

Police say they were threatened during the investigation and that the driver was taken into custody. 

35-year-old Shane Maurice Chartrand  was charged with the following under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act. 

  • Failure or refusal to comply with demand
  • Uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death
  • Fail to comply with probation
  • Failure to comply with release order - two counts
  • Driving while under suspension

The accused had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days. 

They were held for a bail hearing and remain in custody until their next court appearance on June 23, 2022 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke. 

