Laurentian Valley Township resident charged after driving complaint

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Laurentian Valley Township resident after a driving complaint on Wednesday.

At around 11 p.m., a police say a possible impaired driver was reported.

Officers located the vehicle and driver at a location on Pembroke St. East in Laurentian Valley Township.

Police say they were threatened during the investigation and that the driver was taken into custody.

35-year-old Shane Maurice Chartrand was charged with the following under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act.

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

Fail to comply with probation

Failure to comply with release order - two counts

Driving while under suspension

The accused had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

They were held for a bail hearing and remain in custody until their next court appearance on June 23, 2022 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.