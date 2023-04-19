Laurentian Valley Tsp. urges caution due to Ottawa River water levels

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board has issued information regarding the flood warning along the Ottawa River. The Township of Laurentian Valley, are advising local residents of the following:

"The Ottawa River Regulating Committee warns that levels and flows along the Ottawa River continue to rise rapidly due to ongoing snowmelt combined with rain runoff in the central and southern portions of the basin. Major flood levels may be exceeded in flood-prone areas along the river between Lake Coulonge and the Montreal region starting Wednesday, April 19th. The major flood level is defined as the level at which one or several streets are beginning to flood, with several houses/buildings or neighbourhoods being affected. Water levels are currently expected to remain well below historical flood levels on the main stem of the Ottawa River. Additional bulletins will be published if flood risk is expected to increase further."

They add that the Ottawa River area of the Township of Laurentian Valley below the Des Allumettes Bridge (Highway 148) is generally affected by the levels indicated for Lac Coulonge and this is the section where MNRF has issued a Flood Warning (flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses and municipalities). For the Sullivan Point Road Area, residents should look to the changes in water levels for Lake Coulonge At Fort-Coulonge as indicated on their website, however, due to the nature of the basin it could be a little higher. The Ottawa River area of the Township above the Des Allumettes Bridge extending towards Petawawa is generally affected by the water level indicated for Pembroke. For the full press release and up-to-date forecasts of conditions and water levels please follow the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board website at www.ottawariver.ca

The Township has sand and sandbags available to ratepayers in affected areas that require them. For more information, residents can contact the Township Office at 613-735-6291.

The Township also reminds residents that it is important to plan ahead and prepare to make sure they are safe during a flood event or any emergency by preparing emergency kits and reviewing the tip sheets with safety information related to sandbagging, electricity, well safety, flooded septic systems and checklists for emergency kits.

Additional information on flood safety is available on the Township website at lvtownship.ca https://www.lvtownship.ca/en/our-community/emergency-management.aspx or by contacting the Township office at 613-735-6291.

Continuing, the Township also reminds residents of some important information related to electricity and flooding:

In any area where immediate flooding is anticipated, it is essential to shut off all electrical power by turning off the main service switch. If there is time, move as much electrical equipment as possible to floors or areas above the anticipated flood level. It is important not only to be prepared for the flooding but to make preparations for normal living after the flood had subsided. Always have a flashlight and batteries ready.

Water wells can be contaminated by flooding. While this contamination may involve an unpleasant taste, odour, or cloudiness of the well water, some contamination can only be recognized after water quality testing. Under flood conditions surface water may enter directly into the water source via the well itself, an old abandoned well, or some other nearby excavation, bypassing the natural filtering process. Testing and recovery efforts should be focused on possible bacterial contamination.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

